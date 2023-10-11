Barbie And Ken Reunited – Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Are Teaming Up On A Brand New Film

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the London premiere of Barbie earlier this year Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Having conquered the box office with the biggest film of the year in Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are soon set to be reunited on the big screen.

And while it’s not on a much-longed-for Barbie sequel, the pair will be bringing new life to one of cinema’s biggest franchises.

According to Games Radar, Margot and Robbie will be appearing in a forthcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel.

Producer Josey McNamara told the publication at the BFI London Film Festival during the Saltburn red carpet: “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

He remained tight-lipped on the premise of the film, but insisted it would “do right by the franchise”.

The film is being co-produced by Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley’s LuckyChap production company, much like Barbie.

Reports first linked Margot and Ryan to the Ocean’s 11 prequel in August 2022, when the film was still in “active development”.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Elliott Gould and Don Cheadle in 2001's Ocean's 11 Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Ocean’s franchise launched with the release of Ocean’s 11 in 2001, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle among the cast.

Ocean’s 12 followed in 2004, with Ocean’s 13 concluding the original trilogy three years later.

In 2018, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway were among those who appeared in Ocean’s 8, which was led by an all-female cast and was billed as both a continuation of and a spin-off from the first three films.

While predictions of a sequel have been rife, there are a number of conflicting reports as to whether it will happen.