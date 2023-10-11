This TikTok Of Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Teaching Him Modern Slang Is As Wholesome As It Gets

Martin and Francesca Scorsese in June 2023 Rob Kim via Getty Images

She’s the daughter of one the greatest living filmmakers, but Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca has a lesson or two to teach her famous dad.

The TikTok star and actor has blessed us with a number of immediately-iconic videos featuring her Oscar-winning father in recent history, but the pair’s newest collab together is their most wholesome yet.

In the clip, Francesca quizzes the Goodfellas and Wolf Of Wall Street director on Gen Z slang terms.

After briefing him on words like “tea”, “ship” and “slaps”, Francesca then schools her dad on the meaning of a “sneaky link”, revealing that it’s “like a booty call” for a “specific person”.

Newly enlightened Marty then comes back with the priceless response: “We never saw specific people in my day.”

As the video unfolds, Francesca then integrates the slang words into examples her cinephile dad would understand, like “watching a movie in 70mm ‘hits different’”.

And when it comes to defining the term “slept on”, film buff Francesca calls back to one of her dad’s 1983 movies.

“King Of Comedy was slept on,” she tells the revered director, to which he replied, “People hated it when it came out?”

He then goes as far as referring to the dark comedy starring Robert De Niro as “the flop of the year, recalling: “That’s what it was called on Entertainment Tonight, New Year’s Eve ’83-’84. It’s okay, it’s alright”.

Francesca also works a fresh movie reference into one explainer for her dad. “Lily Gladstone ate in Killers Of The Flower Moon,’” she said, praising the actress who stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin’s new western crime drama.

“The best campaign for the film we could’ve ever asked for,” one social media user joked in the comments.

The TikTok video, which has already racked up 1.8 million views on the platform, was flooded with comments like: “I cannot believe I exist in a timeline where I can watch Martin Scorsese film TikToks).”

“He’s so poetic with it,” another wrote.

“God bless Francesca Scorsese and her TikTok account,” one X/Twitter user shared.

"Lily Gladstone ate in Killers Of The Flower Moon".



“Him going on the rant about King Of Comedy is so funny,” one of the TikTok comments read, which was liked by Francesca.

“The greatest living filmmaker of all time (Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok),” another added.

“I’ve been rewatching this on loop for 2 days straight,” another wrote.

“This wouldn’t be half as good without Francesca’s carefully tailored uses of slang in sentences only Marty would get,” one TikTok user insisted.

Check out some more of our favourite reactions to the iconic father-daughter duo below...

