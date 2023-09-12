Christina Ricci Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Christina Ricci wrote that so-called “awesome guys” can be predators and that “to discredit the abused is a crime.”

The former Addams Family Values child star, who can now be seen on Yellowjackets, shared her statement on Instagram after it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote praise-filled letters asking a judge for leniency in the sentencing of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

The married couple, who described their former That ’70s Show co-star as a “role model” and “amazing friend”, later apologised in a video after considerable backlash.

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years for raping two women.

“So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things,” Christina wrote on her Instagram story in what some see as a response to Ashton and Mila’s action.

“They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.”

Christina Ricci in response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s decision to write letters on behalf of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/IBd68JVAA3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2023

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers,” she added. “It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men, boys — then we must be able to take this stance.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately,” she wrote. “Believe victims.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

In the apology video, Mila said: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.

Ashton agreed: “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”