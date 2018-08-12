Christine Hamilton Dumped By Charity After Tweet Linking KKK To Burka Row

PA Archive/PA Images Neil and Christine Hamilton stand in the conference hall during the Ukip spring conference held at the Winter Gardens in Margate.

Former reality television contestant Christine Hamilton has been stripped of her position as a charity ambassador after complaints about her social media posts on Islam. The wife of former MP Neil Hamilton posted an image on Twitter of the Ku Klux Klan with the caption: “If the burka is acceptable then presumably this is too?” It came in the week that former foreign secretary Boris Johnson caused controversy with his newspaper column comparing women in burkas to letter boxes and bank robbers.

If the #burka is acceptable then presumably this is too? pic.twitter.com/C2jyVTIOZk — Christine Hamilton (@brit_battleaxe) August 10, 2018

The tweet was criticised by people on social media, with one poster replying: “You (and Johnson) are both as bad as each other trying to disguise your prejudices as ‘jokes’. I hope you’re proud of yourself for perpetuating this idea that Muslim women should be vilified and mocked.” Hamilton said the post was “tongue in cheek” and attempted to soothe the anger by adding: “For heaven’s sake – no, I am not comparing Muslim women to KKK members and yes, thank you, I do know the difference. “I was graphically illustrating how full facial cover can be sinister, which is how many people view the burka.” But her comments – which remain visible on her Twitter account – were enough to prompt the Muscular Dystrophy UK charity to sever its links with her.

Christine Hamilton is no longer an ambassador of MDUK and all links between her and the charity have been severed. — MuscularDystrophyUK (@MDUK_News) August 11, 2018