A Wet Autumn Has Left These Christmas Dinner Staples At Risk

Anyone who lived through the Soggy Months of this autumn will know how long and wet the 2023 harvest was. Between storms Babet, Ciarán, and Debi, UK farmlands received almost double the average amount this year ― and it’s unsurprising that this has had its effect on crops.



As storms blew through the UK, Professor Nicola Cannon, Professor of Agriculture at the Royal Agricultural University, shared that “In very wet and windy conditions ― such as those we have been experiencing lately ― the crop may fall over, known as lodging, because the weight of the grain at the top of the plant causes it to lean over.”



“Not only does this make it harder to combine but it also reduces air flow around the grain and impedes drying when the weather is finally dry enough to harvest,” she added. That, along with other factors, led to delays in harvesting crops ― and, as Professor Cannon pointed out, “a delay in harvest can also mean that field is not ready for planting with the next crop which then affects the yield and success of the following harvest.”



We should be able to restore stocks in time for Christmas, so your plate might not feel the pinch on the 25th of December ― but some crop supplies might be affected further down the line.



So, we thought we’d share some of the Christmassy crops that have been affected.