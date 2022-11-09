Life
shoppingGift Guideschistmas

16 Christmas Gifts To Nab Now That Future You Will Thank You For Already Having Bought

Here's some all-round solid presents you can bet someone on your gift list will be delighted to receive come 25 December.

Shopping Writer

Do future you a favour by nabbing these gifts now!
Amazon/Oliver Bonas
Do future you a favour by nabbing these gifts now!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With December typically taken over with searching for a turkey, and making arrangements for the big day, it’s well worth having some extra gifts on hand to make sure you avoid any last-minute Christmas Eve trips to the shops for those inevitable forgotten presents.

From touchscreen gloves, to brilliant autobiographies, these gifts are just all-round winners that you can count on making someone in your life smile come Christmas Day.

1
The Body Shop
This lavender and and vetiver infused set for pre-bedtime pampering
Straight from their bestselling Wellness range, this set from The Body Shop has been designed specifically with relaxing and unwinding before bed in mind. It contains hair and body wash, balm, and essential oil blend — all infused with gorgeous lavender and vetiver.
£28 from The Body Shop
2
Amazon
Some highly-rated winter gloves that’ll still work with touchscreens
A cosy pair of gloves fitted with some genius tech, this snazzy pair have conductive material on the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers, so wearers can use a touchscreen, while still keeping their fingers warm.
£5.99 from Amazon
3
Prezzybox
A five-compartment pan designed specifically for fry ups
Hilariously named the ‘Lazy Man Pan’, this extra-large piece of cooking equipment is perfect for those who are big fans of a fry up — as you can easily cook everything at one time.
£30 from Prezzybox
4
Amazon
This chic jewellery organiser that’s great for the regular jet-setter
Boasting 6 ring rolls, 3 necklace hooks, 1 elastic pocket, 1 zippered pocket and 4 divided compartments, this handy jewellery organiser will well and truly earn its spot as a holiday essential. Plus, it also comes in elegant black — if blush pink isn’t their thing.
£11.99 from Amazon
5
Oliver Bonas
This pair of balloon gin glasses with a starry festive twist
When it comes to good-looking glassware, Oliver Bonas seems to smash it every single time. With their balloon silhouette, gold-toned glass, and delicately etched stars, this pair of gin glasses are no exception.
£28 from Oliver Bonas
6
Amazon
A bestselling self-help book that’s a truly refreshing read
This brilliant book is wildly popular, and lays out author Mark Manson’s unique argument that improving our lives isn’t about being able to turn lemons into lemonade — but instead, on training our stomachs to better tolerate lemons.
£13.99 from Amazon
7
Not On The High Street
This fold-up gardening stool that also has slots for holding tools
The avid gardener in your lift will definitely appreciate this brilliant folding stool. The bag is fully removable, but also has plenty of side compartments for holding tools and accessories.
£44.95 from Not On The High Street
8
Amazon
This clever gadget that prints your smartphone pics as polaroids
A really special gift for anyone who loves to take photos, this incredible portable printer lets users print any photos from their smartphone out as mini polaroids. Plus, you can add an extra pop of personality to all pictures by using any of the 25 fun polaroid templates.
£96.98 from Amazon
9
Oliver Bonas
This card game that’ll encourage hilarious debate around any dinner table
A game the whole family can play makes a great Christmas present. Debatable is all about the little things in life and will have the whole family fired up over everything from how to load the dishwasher, to what way you should button your shirts.
£14 from Oliver Bonas
10
Amazon
A beautiful book about love that will warm even the coldest of hearts
This phenomenal collection of short stories and snippets on love makes a truly heartwarming read, and will make a much-welcome addition to the bookshelf of any lover of romance.
£7.69 from Amazon
11
John Lewis & Partners
This kit that lets you craft your own candle and clay holder
This Sculpd kit comes with all the instructions and materials needed to craft both a non-toxic soy wax candle, and the clay pot to keep it in. It would make the perfect present for any crafty family member or friend.
£29 from John Lewis & Partners
12
Amazon
This sculptural jewellery stand that’s super practical but also pretty
Functional and fashionable, this jewellery stand boasts a unique geometric wire design, and has space for storing multiple necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings.
£20.19 from Amazon
13
Glossier
This bestselling make-up trio that’s currently heavily discounted
Currently boasting a whopping £10 discount, it’s well worth snapping up this iconic Glossier set now. It comes with Boy Brow for shaping and grooming the eyebrows, gel-cream blush Cloud Paint, and Lash Slick — the perfect everyday black mascara.
£38 (was £48) from Glossier
14
Amazon
A portable SAD lamp that’ll help battle any winter-related blues
This light therapy lamp would make an incredibly thoughtful gift for any friend or family member who struggles with their mental health in the dark, winter months. Reviewers say this bestselling lamp has really helped with common seasonal depression symptoms, such as low mood and lack of energy.
£52.50 from Amazon
15
LOOKFANTASTIC
This sensational smelling candle from a cult-favourite brand
You can’t go wrong with a three-wick NEOM candle. This one is the uplifting and energising signature Happiness scent, and it’ll make a stunning shelf or coffee table addition to any stylish abode.
£46 from LOOKFANTASTIC
16
Amazon
This revealing autobiography by iconic Friends actor, Matthew Perry
Any Friends fan will definitely want to get their hands on this riveting and raw autobiography from Matthew Perry (aka Chandler Bing), which covers everything from his childhood and his journey to fame, to his struggles with addiction, and life after Friends.
£12.50 from Amazon
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction