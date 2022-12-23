LadBaby Official Charts

LadBaby has landed their fifth-consecutive Christmas number one after charting at number one in this year’s festive chart.

The YouTuber – real name Mark Hoyle – and his wife Roxanne teamed up with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to rework the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? to raise money for the Band Aid Trust and food bank charity the Trussell Trust.

With the song, entitled Food Aid, claiming the top spot in this week’s Official Chart, LadBaby beat Wham!’s Last Christmas in the race to the top, with the classic hit landing at number two.

LadBaby has broken a long-held record previously set by The Beatles, as The Fab Four previously had the most Christmas number ones in chart history, with four hits taking the top spot non-consecutively in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Food Aid has also become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

LadBaby – who’s previous four consecutive Christmas number ones include We Built This City, I Love Sausage Rolls, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ and last year’s Ed Sheeran and Elton John collaboration Sausage Rolls For Everyone – said: ”The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans…I’m sorry! The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas Number 1 again!

“Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic.”

Following second-placed Wham! at number three in this year’s festive chart is YouTube supergroup Sidemen with their song Christmas Drillings featuring JME, which is raising money for food poverty charity FareShare.