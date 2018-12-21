YouTuber LadBaby Claims Christmas Number 1 With Song About Sausage Rolls In Shock Chart Victory

The dad blogger – real name Mark Hoyle – beat Ariana Grande and Ava Max in the race to the festive top spot with his novelty song ‘We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls’.

LadBaby emerged as a frontrunner for the number one earlier this week, despite last week’s number one Ariana previously being the favourite with ‘thank u, next’.

It had earlier been thought her biggest competition would come from Ava’s ‘Sweet But Psycho’.

LadBaby said he was “speechless and lost for words” at claiming the Christmas number one, telling OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you everybody in the UK who has got [the song] to the top. I can’t thank you enough, not only for downloading the song but for raising money for such an incredible charity.

“I’m honestly speechless and lost for words. Thank you so much. Yes mate!”

The 31-year-old recorded the ode to sausage rolls as a parody of Starship’s 1985 track, with proceeds going to The Trussell Trust, which supplies food banks.