YouTuber LadBaby Claims Christmas Number 1 With Song About Sausage Rolls In Shock Chart Victory

YouTube sensation LadBaby has claimed the Christmas number one in a shock victory.
The dad blogger – real name Mark Hoyle – beat Ariana Grande and Ava Max in the race to the festive top spot with his novelty song ‘We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls’.
LadBaby emerged as a frontrunner for the number one earlier this week, despite last week’s number one Ariana previously being the favourite with ‘thank u, next’.
It had earlier been thought her biggest competition would come from Ava’s ‘Sweet But Psycho’.
LadBaby said he was “speechless and lost for words” at claiming the Christmas number one, telling OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you everybody in the UK who has got [the song] to the top. I can’t thank you enough, not only for downloading the song but for raising money for such an incredible charity.
“I’m honestly speechless and lost for words. Thank you so much. Yes mate!”
The 31-year-old recorded the ode to sausage rolls as a parody of Starship’s 1985 track, with proceeds going to The Trussell Trust, which supplies food banks.
According to the Official Charts Company, ‘We Built This City...’ sold 75,000 combined sales in the last week, of which 93% were downloads.
This meant it finished 18,500 units ahead of Max’s ‘Sweet But Psycho’, which claimed runner-up spot, with Ariana’s track falling into third position.
The track is the first novelty song to become Christmas number one since Bob The Builder’s ‘Can We Fix It?’ in 2000.
However, ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against The Machine claimed the top spot in 2009, when protesters blocked ‘X Factor’ winner Joe McElderry from winning the race.
Elsewhere, Mariah Carey’s festive hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ took fourth place - as it did last year. Halsey’s ‘Without You’ placed fifth.
‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! reentered at seven, while Ariana featured again as her most recent single ‘Imagine’ entered at number eight.
The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ sat at 11, Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ took 13 and Michael Bublé’s ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ claimed 16.