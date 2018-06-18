Sir Christopher Chope's Office Covered In Knickers As He Returns To Work

Knickers, thongs and a suspender belt awaited Sir Christopher Chope when he arrived at his Commons office on Monday after he blocked legislation making upskirting illegal.

The underwear was draped across the door of Chope’s office in protest at the Tory MP single-handedly preventing the act of taking pictures under someone’s clothing without their consent becoming a specific criminal offence.

The protest mirrors one made outside his constituency office in Christchurch, Dorset, which appeared within hours of him objecting to a private members’ bill tabled by Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse on Friday.

It is not known who carried out the stunt, but HuffPost UK can reveal one of the items still has the sales tag attached - suggesting it was bought specifically for the protest.

However, other items did not have tags on them, suggesting the culprits may have had to sacrifice a degree of comfort to make their point.

One source said scores of researchers and other Parliamentary workers had been visiting Chope’s office to take pictures of the protest.