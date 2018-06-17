Tory MP Christopher Chope Says He Is Being 'Scapegoated' After Blocking Upskirting Bill

The Conservative MP who single-handedly blocked the criminalisation of upskirting has claimed he is being used as a scapegoat while defending his much-criticised move, insisting: “I am not a dinosaur.”

On Friday, Sir Christopher Chope shouted “object!” to the measure when it was included in a backbench MP’s private members’ bill.

The Tory was greeted with cries of “shame” from other MPs after that alone prevented the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill getting its second reading in the Commons.

This weekend, the 71-year-old MP for Christchurch in Dorset told his local newspaper he supports outlawing the “vulgar, humiliating and unacceptable” act of upskirting, and added: “The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth.”

In an interview published in the Daily Echo on Sunday, the Tory grandee said he was acting on a long-held principle that has seen him routinely oppose backbench private members bills.

“I feel a bit sore about being scapegoated over this,” he said.

“The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth.

“It’s defamatory of my character and it’s very depressing some of my colleagues have been perpetuating that in the past 48 hours.”