Christopher Eccleston Claims A-List Co-Star Falsely Accused Him Of Groping Her During Sex Scene

Christopher Eccleston has admitted he was left feeling “betrayed” when a female co-star falsely accused him of groping her while they were filming a sex scene.
During a new interview with The Independent, the former Doctor Who actor was asked about his experience working with an intimacy coordinator on the new series of True Detective, and recalled an incident involving an undisclosed “A-list actress” from earlier in his career.
He said: “I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me.
“[I was] fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it. But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”
He then added: “I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person.
“It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things... that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it.”
True Detective: Night Country sees Christopher appearing alongside Jodie Foster, Kali Reis and fellow British actor Fiona Shaw.
Episode one is available to stream on Now, with new episodes coming every Monday morning.