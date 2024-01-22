Christopher Eccleston Claims A-List Co-Star Falsely Accused Him Of Groping Her During Sex Scene

Christopher Eccleston at the premiere of his new show True Detective: Night Country Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Christopher Eccleston has admitted he was left feeling “betrayed” when a female co-star falsely accused him of groping her while they were filming a sex scene.

During a new interview with The Independent, the former Doctor Who actor was asked about his experience working with an intimacy coordinator on the new series of True Detective, and recalled an incident involving an undisclosed “A-list actress” from earlier in his career.

Advertisement

He said: “I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me.

“[I was] fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it. But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”

He then added: “I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person.

“It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things... that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it.”

Advertisement

The British actor is among the cast of True Detective's fourth season, which is titled Night Country Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

True Detective: Night Country sees Christopher appearing alongside Jodie Foster, Kali Reis and fellow British actor Fiona Shaw.