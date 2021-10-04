Christopher Eccleston ‘Nearly Lost Everything’ During Mental Health Battle

“But I discovered that when I had a severe clinical depression and I was hospitalised… I nearly lost everything.

The 57-year-old actor, who is an ambassador for the publication, said: “I think the received idea about people who sell The Big Issue is that they’ve never had a ‘successful life’.

The former Doctor Who actor recalled reaching his lowest point during an interview with Plymouth-based Big Issue magazine vendor Clive.

Christopher Eccleston has said he “nearly lost everything” as he battled mental health problems.

He continued: “There was one night I thought I was going to die. I was running down Euston Road with a suitcase.

“Now, if anybody has seen me they’d have gone, ‘Oh, there’s Doctor Who’.

“My point is, I don’t think people understand how quickly it can happen. Particularly in times of economic recession.”

Christopher said he “broke down” and experienced a mental health episode while filming for the first series of The A Word on BBC, which aired in 2016.

He said: “I was playing a character called Maurice, who was comic and bluff.

“I was spending 10 hours a day being him, then I would go back to my hotel room and I wouldn’t sleep.”

He continued: “I found out afterwards that I’d been in fight or flight for a couple of years and could no longer fight or fly, my brain chemistry was telling me I was about to die.

“I wasn’t necessarily going to take my own life.

“I don’t know whether it would be called psychosis, I was just convinced that I was about to die all night.

“But when 7am came, I would go to work and there would be Maurice’s costume. And I swear to you, Clive, I put it on and I was fine.”

During their conversation, the pair agreed to work together in the future.

Clive has written a short play that will be performed at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal alongside the hit show NHS The Musical.

The full interview is in The Big Issue, out now.

Help and support: