Christopher Lloyd Shares Touching 'Back To The Future' Reunion Pic

Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd got back together with some of his former castmates – and had to share on social media.

On Monday, Christopher took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo he took with Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson, and he included a simple request as the caption: “Can we get 88k likes? The past says so...”

Can we get 88k likes? The past says so… pic.twitter.com/yKTWOD18i2 — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

By the next day, the actor had his answer — and it was overwhelmingly positive. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the post had been liked nearly 260,000 times.

Naturally, Christopher was inspired to respond to the love with a line from Doc Brown, his character in the movie: “Great Scott!! We did it.”

Great Scott!! We did it — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

Christopher didn’t explicitly state why he was shooting for 88,000 likes. But notably, 88 miles per hour was the speed needed for time travel in Back To The Future.

The touching photo shows just one in a series of happy reunions for the stars of the classic 80s film.

In February, the same foursome reunited at a Fan Expo event in Portland, Oregon. Lea Thompson posted a selfie of the group on her Instagram page at the time, garnering nearly 67,000 likes.