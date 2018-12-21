A City banker who was found guilty of bludgeoning to death a high-class escort with a pestle on her 29th birthday has been jailed for at least 19 years.

In the brutal and prolonged killing, Zahid Naseem struck Christina Abbotts 13 times on the back of the head with the large, black, ceramic kitchen utensil.

She was hit around 30 times in total all over her body, during a champagne and cocaine-fuelled attack while housesitting a flat for a friend in Crawley, West Sussex.