Claire Foy Moved To Tears As She Learns Devastating Details Of Great-Grandfather's Death

Claire Foy was overcome with emotion while visiting the site where her great grandfather drowned decades earlier, while competing in a cross-country race.

The star of Netflix’s The Crown was the latest celebrity to explore her ancestry as part of the BBC One programme Who Do You Think You Are?, and was left heartbroken by the revelation about her late relative’s death.

During the episode, which aired on Thursday night, Claire travelled to Carlisle where her great grandparents Henry and Maria Stimpson once resided.

There, she was taken to the river where the tragic incident took place, and was handed an old newspaper that described Henry’s death.

Reading the article aloud, Claire said: “The drag caught hold of something at the bottom, it proved to be the jersey of one of the missing men.

“The body, on being set loose from the sticks in which it had been entangled, rose to the surface.”

Claire was moved to tears by what she'd read BBC

At this moment, Claire began to cry and took a moment to compose herself and wipe away tears before carrying on.

She continued: “By the clothing and the red jersey and knickerbockers it was identified as Private Stimpson, one of the two married men who had drowned.”

Claire, who was visibly in tears, took another breath and added: “There were no marks upon it except for a slight scratch near the mouth, supposed to have been caused by the poor fellow biting his lip whilst struggling to save himself.”

Still upset by the nature of her great-grandfather’s death, she lamented: “I think it’s even sadder because it’s 400 yards from where they went in. Maybe if someone had just run down, they might have seen, but obviously, nobody did.”

Claire was also left feeling emotional after learning that Henry left behind his wife and five children following his death.

Claire Foy is the latest celebrity to explore her genealogy as part of the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? Stephen Perry/Wall to Wall

Who Do You Think You Are? is now on its 20th series on the BBC.

Musical theatre mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber, survivalist Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton are among the celebrities taking part in the current run.