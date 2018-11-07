NEWS
Clapham South Stabbing: Teenager Charged With Murder Of 17-Year-Old Malcolm Mide-Madariola

Malcolm Mide-Madariola suffered a fatal stab wound on Friday.

Tributes were left outside the station 

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Malcolm Mide-Madariola, who died after being stabbed in south London last Friday.

Mide-Madariola, from Peckham, suffered a fatal stab wound during an incident outside Clapham South Underground station, as people made their way home for the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police have now said they had charged a 17-year-old suspect with his murder and he will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been bailed until later in November.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside the tube station at around 4.35pm.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found Mide-Madariola suffering from a stab wound.

The teenager was given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Mide-Madariola’s alleged murder came amid concerns over rising knife crime in the capital, particularly among young people.

On Tuesday night a 16-year-old boy became the latest young victim of a suspected stabbing – the fifth to hit London in six days.

The suspected murder in south London brought the grim tally of violent deaths in London so far this year to 119.

