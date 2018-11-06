A murder investigation has been launched following the suspected stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in South London.

The Metropolitan Police responded to initial reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill, at 10.53pm on Monday night.

At the scene, officers found the teenager unconscious in the street and suffering from suspected stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 23.41pm.

His next of kin have been informed and police are calling for anyone who might have information to contact Crimestoppers. No arrests have currently been made.