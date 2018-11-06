A murder investigation has been launched following the suspected stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in South London.
The Metropolitan Police responded to initial reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill, at 10.53pm on Monday night.
At the scene, officers found the teenager unconscious in the street and suffering from suspected stab wounds.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 23.41pm.
His next of kin have been informed and police are calling for anyone who might have information to contact Crimestoppers. No arrests have currently been made.
The incident is London’s fifth suspected fatal stabbing in six days.
On Thursday, 15-year-old Jay Hughes died after being stabbed in south-east London.
His death came one day after Rocky Djelal, 38, was fatally stabbed in broad daylight, also in south-east London.
Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, died after being knifed outside Clapham South tube station on Friday and on Sunday, a 22-year-old was stabbed in Anerley, south London.
Addressing the issues on Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it could take a “up to 10 years” to make “significant progress” in the capital’s fight against knife crime.
“It will take some time,” he told Radio 4′s Today programme. “I know that because of the lessons we’ve learnt from places like Glasgow, where it took them some time to turn this round.
“They saw in Scotland what we are seeing in London, which is children in primary schools thinking not only is it OK to carry a knife, but it gives them a sense of belonging in joining a criminal gang and it makes them feel safer and they see nothing wrong in getting involved in this sort of behaviour.”