Two of the UK’s leading writers have threatened to resign as patrons of the charity Classics for All unless it ends its association with Boris Johnson in the wake of his controversial burka comments.

The Guardian’s chief culture writer Charlotte Higgins and BBC broadcaster Natalie Haynes said they will remove their support for the organisation as long as the former foreign secretary remains a fellow patron.

Classics for All funds the teaching of classics in state primary and secondary schools, aiming to help “equip pupils with grammar, critical thinking and language skills”.

But Johnson’s comments earlier this month, in which he compared women in burkas to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers” have outraged Higgins and Haynes.

Higgins told HuffPost UK: “The clue is in the title [of the charity] – classics are supposed to be for everyone and by making these very cruel and derogatory remarks about women who wear certain types of apparel, just makes it so much harder to reach everyone.”

In her letter informing the charity, Higgins added: “Let us not be confused about what is at stake here. Boris Johnson has chosen – disguised under the guise of a liberal argument – to make cruel, derogatory and belittling remarks about a section of our community that is not powerful, that is not well represented at any political level, and that is under particular threat from racism, misogyny and Islamophobia at this time.

“What he is doing is cynical: stoking cultural and religious tensions, with the ultimate aim not of forwarding any liberal argument about the niqab or burka, but of furthering his own political ambitions.”

Classics for All earlier this week distanced itself from Johnson’s comments, saying it does “not endorse or support” his statements but has so far stopped short of taking any further action.