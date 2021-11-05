Above: Protesters marching in unison for action against climate change on Friday, November 5 in Glasgow, where COP26 is being held.

Climate activists marched in Glasgow on Friday to call for more extreme action to tackle global warming – before it’s too late.

The protesters were marching in the Scottish city because that’s where the UN’s climate summit, COP26, is being held.

Representatives from 110 countries have come together in a last-gasp bid to reduce climate change.

Some world leaders have already made serious commitments to cut back on fossil fuels and CO2 emissions, but there have not yet been enough pledges made to reduce global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The conference came a few weeks after the harrowing UN report which declared a “code red” for humanity and said we were just years away from irreversible climate change which would alter life beyond recognition.

While COP26′s successes so far include deals to reduce coal and deforestation, many, such as renowned activist Greta Thunberg, believe world leaders are still not taking the crisis seriously enough.

She was one of the key speakers during Friday’s protest, when thousands marched from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

Thunberg told the crowds that the entire summit was a “failure” and a “PR exercise” full of “blah blah blah”.

She claimed that the “commitments are full of loopholes” which “ignore historical emissions and climate justice”, and that those in the most affected areas “remain unheard”.

The strike was organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, an international youth-led movement which stems from the Friday school strikes Thunberg became famous for back in 2018.

Check out some of the most powerful images from the protest below.