6 Cute And Sustainable Alternatives To Single-Use Makeup Wipes

Amazon / HuffPost Greener alternatives to single-use wipes can be just as quick and easy – and much prettier.

You might not want to think about it, but your skincare routine may be negatively impacting the planet – especially if you use makeup wipes.

Did you know that in the UK alone, we use 11 billion wet wipes each year and 90% of those wipes contain some form of plastic? So it’s no wonder as part of COP26 that MPs are campaigning for a ban on single-use wet wipes.

Using a makeup wipe might feel easy and harmless at the time, but the damage that cleansing wipes and wet wipes do can be catastrophic, from polluting marine environments to causing long-term impact to other eco-systems, given some wipes can take thousands of years to degrade.

So, what can you do? Banish wasteful wet wipes once and for all and swap to these earth-friendly alternatives.

There are lots of eco-friendly options that aren’t traditional makeup wipes, from reusable cleansing cloths and zero-waste makeup removers to biodegradable wet wipe alternatives. Here’s our pick of the bunch.