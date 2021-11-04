Life

6 Cute And Sustainable Alternatives To Single-Use Makeup Wipes

Green up your beauty routine with these reusable products that are quick, easy and so much better for the planet.

Greener alternatives to single-use wipes can be just as quick and easy – and much prettier.
You might not want to think about it, but your skincare routine may be negatively impacting the planet – especially if you use makeup wipes.

Did you know that in the UK alone, we use 11 billion wet wipes each year and 90% of those wipes contain some form of plastic? So it’s no wonder as part of COP26 that MPs are campaigning for a ban on single-use wet wipes.

Using a makeup wipe might feel easy and harmless at the time, but the damage that cleansing wipes and wet wipes do can be catastrophic, from polluting marine environments to causing long-term impact to other eco-systems, given some wipes can take thousands of years to degrade.

So, what can you do? Banish wasteful wet wipes once and for all and swap to these earth-friendly alternatives.

There are lots of eco-friendly options that aren’t traditional makeup wipes, from reusable cleansing cloths and zero-waste makeup removers to biodegradable wet wipe alternatives. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

1
MakeUp Eraser Mini MakeUp Eraser
Amazon
When you want to simplify your beauty routine and protect sensitive skin, a Makeup Eraser Cloth that only uses water to cleanse should be your go-to.

Get the Mini Makeup Eraser for £8.50
2
Unimeix Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Amazon
A perfect alternative to disposable cotton wool rounds, these reusable makeup remover pads are made from sustainable bamboo fibres and thanks to their three layer design will last through hundreds of uses.

Get 16 Unimeix Reusable Makeup Remover Pads for £6.99
3
Nivea Magic Bar
Amazon
For gentle but effective cleansing, a solid facial cleanser is a great product to invest in - while most ‘naked’ cleansers come with a higher price tag, this bar is a more budget-friendly option.

Get the Nivea Magic Bar for £4.99
4
Cheeky Panda Biodegradable Bamboo Cleansing Facial Wipes
Amazon
If you like the convenience of single-use wet wipes, there are biodegradable, plastic-free alternatives that work just as well as their traditional counterparts. Made from bamboo fibres that naturally compost down, these wipes are a great alternative.

Get a pack of Biodegradable Bamboo Cleansing Facial Wipes for £1.70
5
UpCircle Cleansing Face Balm
Amazon
This cleansing balm comes in a recyclable glass jar making it a fantastic low-waste swap for traditional cleanser. It also happens to be vegan and cruelty-free.

Get UpCircle's Cleaning Face Balm for £12.66
6
Nebula Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
This rechargeable pink silicone cleansing brush can be used to quirky wipe away every last trace of makeup, dirt and oil from skin.

Get the Nebula Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush for £9.99
