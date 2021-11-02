When the footage was shared on Twitter, Thunberg re-tweeted and added the caption: “When in Scotland...”

Thunberg held a microphone and helped lead the chant among the crowd, who all seemed ecstatic that she had joined in.

Standing with hundreds of other people in Festival Park, she was protesting the inaction of world leaders outside the UN’s pivotal climate talks , COP26 .

The 18-year-old activist is known for being outspoken when it comes to the climate crisis and this occasion was no exception.

Greta Thunberg was seen joining in with protesters in Glasgow enthusiastically chanting, “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse”.

Thunberg also addressed the protesters on Monday and advocating for further action to be taken against climate change.

She said: “Change is not going to come from inside there – that is not leadership. This is leadership.

“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more blah blah blah. No more whatever the fuck they are doing inside there.”

Thunberg’s “blah blah blah” has recently become a bit of a famous saying.

She first said it when ridiculing Boris Johnson’s climate pledges in September and claiming it all amounted to nonsense.

Pulling apart a speech from the prime minister from back in April, Thunberg said: “This is not about some expensive politically correct dream of bunny hugging, or build back better, blah, blah, blah, green economy, blah, blah, blah, net zero by 2050, blah, blah, blah, climate neutral, blah, blah, blah.”

Johnson then appeared to try and reclaim the phrase in his own speech on Monday in Glasgow when he said: “I was there in Paris six years ago when we agreed to net zero and to try to restrain the rise in the temperature of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and all those promisees will be nothing but blah blah blah – to coin a phrase – and the anger and impatience of the world will be uncontainable unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change.”

Notably the prime minister did not acknowledge that Thunberg was his inspiration for such a phrase.

The Swedish activist has previously denounced the claim from Downing Street that the UK is a climate leading nation and said it was a “lie”.