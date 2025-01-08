BBC News' Clive Myrie Responds To 'Concerns' About His Eye

Clive Myrie on BBC News earlier this week BBC

Clive Myrie has assured “concerned” BBC News viewers that recent issues with his eye are “nothing serious”.

Earlier this week, some people who’d tuned into the news on Monday spotted that Clive’s left eye looked different to usual, with several national news outlets picking up viewers’ posts on social media in round-up pieces about their concern.

Advertisement

He has since responded to people’s worries in a post of his own, writing on X: “Happy New Year, everyone and thank you all for your concern over my left eye. It’s nothing serious, just an infection.”

Clive then quipped: “I did think about wearing an eye patch, but the boss said no! A bit like Long John Silver. He wasn’t having any of it! Cheers.”

Happy N.Year everyone and thank you all for your concern over my left eye. It’s nothing serious, just an infection. I did think about wearing an eye patch, but the boss said no! A bit like Long John Silver. He wasn’t having any of it! Cheers. — Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Clive first began working with BBC News in 1987, initially as a trainee local reporter, before joining the on-air news team in the 2000s.

He has since become one of the broadcaster’s most recognisable faces and, in recent years, he’s had a pivotal role in the BBC’s coverage of a number of important stories.

In 2022, he reported live from Kyiv following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and aided in coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement

Last year, he led the national broadcaster’s coverage of the most recent UK election, alongside fellow BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg.