As the UK heads to the polls today for the general election, TV programming will be dominated by political coverage for the next 24 hours.

Whether you’re planning to keep up with every update throughout the night or you’re just looking for those key updates, all the major news channels will be hosting round-the-clock coverage until we find out who will be the next prime minister of the UK.

Fortunately, you won’t be short of updates, analysis and interviews in the meantime.

Read on for all the 2024 election programming across the major TV channels...

BBC News

Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg in the BBC Election 24 studio BBC/Jeff Overs

News anchor Clive Myrie and political reporter Laura Kuenssberg will be leading the BBC’s election night coverage, and will be joined by several other presenters throughout the night.

BBC News coverage will be live on BBC One from 9:55pm on Thursday night to 4:30pm on Friday afternoon (after which it will switch to Wimbledon coverage), as well as the BBC News channel and the dedicated Election 2024 livestream on BBC iPlayer.

ITV

Tom Bradby will be joined by George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon as part of ITV's coverage of the election ITV

ITV News staple Tom Bradby will be leading ITV’s election coverage throughout the night for Election 2024 Live: The Results.

He’ll also be joined throughout by political figures like George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon.

From 6am the next day, Good Morning Britain will air with both Susanna Reid and Ed Balls co-anchoring.

Following this, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have all been axed for the day to make room for Election 2024 Live: The Results, fronted by Julie Etchingham.

Channel 4

Emily Maitlis will make her return to news presenting as part of Channel 4's election night broadcast Channel 4

Channel 4 will air Britain Decides With The Rest Is Politics And Gogglebox from 9.45pm on 4 July until 9am the following morning, which makes it the longest continuous programme on Election Night.

Sky News

Kay Burley will take the lead for Sky News on the night of the general election Sky News

Sky News will be presenting snapshots from polling throughout Thursday, while anchor Kay Burley will lead Election Night Live from 9pm on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Confirmed guests include mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Ruth Davidson, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

From 7am on Friday, presenter Sophy Ridge will then be live from Westminster to offer the latest updates.

CNN

CNN broadcaster Isa Soares CNN

Richard Quest and Isa Soares will lead CNN International’s coverage of the general election from the US network’s London studio, starting at 9:55pm BST on Thursday just as the polls are about to close.

As results come in on Friday, Max Foster will take over as anchor from outside the Houses of Parliament, while Nic Robertson will report live from Downing Street.

Channel 5

Jeremy Vine in the studio of his daily Channel 5 show Channel 5

Interestingly, Channel 5 doesn’t seem to be planning a special election show, instead sticking to its usual planned programming on Thursday night, including the Fast & Furious film Hobbs & Shaw, a documentary about Only Fools And Horses and a new episode of Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out.