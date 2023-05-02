PoliticsDonald TrumpCNN2024 election

CNN Under Fire For Scheduling Donald Trump 'Town Hall' Meeting

The cable network is accused of "committing journalistic suicide" by giving the former president an outlet.
David Moye

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN may think hosting a “town hall” meeting with Donald Trump will help its ratings, but it’s leading to low marks with Twitter users.

CNN announced on Monday that the cable network will host the former president at a live town-hall-style meeting in New Hampshire on May 10. CNN said Kaitlan Collins will moderate as Trump takes questions from Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to participate in the state’s Republican presidential primary.

After the event was announced, Twitter users condemned CNN for giving the mendacious former Trump a free, nationwide forum.And they didn’t pull their punches.

Some Twitter users were OK with the Town Hall, but with some caveats.

Related

Donald TrumpCNN2024 election
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction