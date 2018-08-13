41 Injured As Coach Overturns On M25 In Kent

More than 40 people including children have been injured after a coach overturned on the M25 in Kent.
Thirty-one adults and seven children were treated for minor injuries at the scene while three other patients were taken to hospital with more serious injuries.
The incident at junction 3 near Swanley caused major delays.
Coach hire company Green’s of London confirmed that the overturned coach was one of theirs.
“One of our coaches has been in accident but everybody is OK,” Janis Grover, director of Green’s said. “We are just dealing with the police now.”
In a statement, Kent Police said they were called at around 4pm to reports was to reports of a collision involving a coach on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 near to junction 3.
“Officers are currently at the scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.
The junction 3 slip road on the anti-clockwise carriageway and lanes one and two are currently closed, the police said.
“There are delays to traffic and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible,” the statement said.
