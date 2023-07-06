Coco Lee, Singer-Songwriter And Former Disney Star, Dies Aged 48

Coco Lee performing in 2014 Future Publishing via Getty Images

Hong Kong-born American singer-songwriter Coco Lee has died at the age of 48, her family has confirmed.

Coco enjoyed success as a pop star across Asia in the 1990s and 2000s, going on to voice the title character in Disney’s Mulan in the film’s Mandarin version.

Her other accolades included performing the song A Love Before Time to the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon soundtrack, which was nominated for an Oscar, while her English-language single Do You Want My Love charted on both sides of the Atlantic.

In a joint statement shared on Wednesday, Coco’s sisters Carol and Nancy announced the news of the singer’s death.

The sisters explained that Coco had been in a coma since last week, following a suicide attempt, and was being treated in the Queen Mary hospital in Hong Kong, where she later died.

“Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023,” the pair said.

“2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Coco’s singing career. In the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience with an astounding impression of her excellent live performances.

“Coco is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!”

They continued: “As a family of Coco, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel.

“We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady and allow us time and privacy in healing.

“Finally, we would like to thank the medical staff again for their dedication to care throughout the whole process. At the same time, we hope that everyone will not only miss Coco, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue Coco’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness.

“Although Coco [stayed] in the world for not a long time, her rays of light will last forever!”

As well as performing the Mandarin version of Mulan songs, including signature tune Reflection, Coco contributed to the Runaway Bride soundtrack with her ballad Before I Fall In Love.

More recently, she served as a judge on Chinese Idol and Super Idol, as well as competing on the reality TV competition I Am A Singer, which she won in 2017.

Coco married the Canadian music executive Bruce Rockowitz in 2011, and was stepmother to his two grown-up children from her husband’s previous marriage.

