Coleen Nolan Discusses 'Upsetting' Online Abuse Following Kim Woodburn's 'Loose Women' Interview

Regrettably, that’s not quite how things played out, with Kim eventually storming off the set and claiming she’d been treated unfairly.

Last week, Coleen appeared in a segment with her former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ co-star Kim Woodburn , in a feature which was billed as the two of them attempting to bury the hatchet.

Coleen Nolan has spoken about being trolled online in the wake of Kim Woodburn ’s recent ‘Loose Women’ interview.

Speaking to Metro as part of their 60 Seconds With… series, Coleen revealed that she and her co-presenters have been repeatedly trolled on social media since the interview aired, admitting she found the abuse “upsetting”.

“What upset me were the trolls afterwards who said I had bullied her,” Coleen said. “It was really unfair for people to troll us and blame us.

“The whole experience was horrible and I couldn’t stop shaking… we were all incredible stunned. Linda Robson was shaking for the rest of the day and Janet Street-Porter was horrified.”

She added: “I had been told that Kim wanted to make amends and, even though I said she didn’t need to, her management really wanted her to come on.

“I thought she’d come on and it would be a chat, and we’d agree to put it behind us. Instead, she came out with all guns blazing. It was like she had a script and was going to stick to it.”