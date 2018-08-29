A controversial ‘Loose Women’ segment which saw TV cleaner Kim Woodburn clash with panelist Coleen Nolan prompted hundreds of complaints, broadcasting regulator Ofcom said.
The ITV lunchtime programme featured ugly scenes on Wednesday when the ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star became embroiled in a furious row with the Nolan sisters singer.
Woodburn, 76, was brought onto the programme by producers with the aim of burying the hatchet with Nolan, with whom she sparred on reality show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last year.
However, as journalist Janet Street Porter attempted to hold court between the pair, the discussion descended into acrimony as Woodburn accused Nolan of being “two faced... lying trash”.
Nolan, 53, said of Woodburn at one point: “She came into [‘Celebrity Big Brother’] like a demon...”
During the spat, Woodburn abruptly left the set and disrupted attempts to introduce a commercial break.
ITV producers said later that Woodburn was “offered counselling” backstage but declined.
The incident left viewers deeply uncomfortable, and Ofcom confirmed to HuffPost UK on Wednesday evening that it had so far received 448 formal complaints over the programme.
Regular viewers had earlier questioned why the two had been brought together for such a showdown.
ITV did not respond to HuffPost’s multiple requests for comment on Wednesday evening.
Earlier, a statement from ‘Loose Women’ producers said: “Kim agreed to come onto the panel today at the invitation of the producers on the understanding it was for a reconciliation with Coleen.
“Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her.”
They added: “She was offered counselling after the show, which she has declined.”