A controversial ‘Loose Women’ segment which saw TV cleaner Kim Woodburn clash with panelist Coleen Nolan prompted hundreds of complaints, broadcasting regulator Ofcom said.

The ITV lunchtime programme featured ugly scenes on Wednesday when the ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star became embroiled in a furious row with the Nolan sisters singer.

Woodburn, 76, was brought onto the programme by producers with the aim of burying the hatchet with Nolan, with whom she sparred on reality show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last year.

However, as journalist Janet Street Porter attempted to hold court between the pair, the discussion descended into acrimony as Woodburn accused Nolan of being “two faced... lying trash”.

Nolan, 53, said of Woodburn at one point: “She came into [‘Celebrity Big Brother’] like a demon...”