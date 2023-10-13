Coleen Rooney in her new Disney Ben Blackall/Disney+

The highly publicised court battle between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has undergone multiple media adaptations – including a Channel 4 TV drama and even a stage play – but its latest, a documentary produced by Disney+, looks set to be the most dramatic yet.

Coleen and Rebekah, who are married to former England player Wayne Rooney and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, respectively, became embroiled in a very public Twitter spat in October 2019.

Advertisement

Four years on, and everyone still remembers where they were when Coleen hit “tweet” on a post claiming that Rebekah’s Instagram account was the source of “false stories” being leaked to The Sun, signed off with the now iconic line: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Now, after a back-and-forth that went on for years, Coleen is set to tell her side of the story publicly for the first time in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, the first trailer for which dropped on Friday.

In the three-part documentary, Coleen speaks out on the case in her own words, interspersed with interviews with family members and friends, including her famous husband Wayne.

“They’re my words,” Coleen tells the camera early on in the dramatic trailer, referring to her now-infamous post. “And I stick by them.”

Advertisement

Accompanied by music that’s arguably a few notches more dramatic than the subject matter calls for, the trailer flits between press cuttings of the media circus, photos from the dramatic court battle and interviews with Coleen.

“This is a detective story,” a voiceover states. “You never find the person responsible with a smoking gun in her hand.”

And as if all that doesn’t sound OTT enough, Coleen signs off the trailer with a brief montage of paparazzi, speeding 4x4s and police station exteriors, and the line: “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better.”

In other words, it sounds like we’re in for a camp old time.

Advertisement