'WAGatha Christie' TV Drama Will Star Michael Sheen And Harry Potter Star As Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Anadolu Agency/Future Publishing/Getty

Channel 4 has unveiled a teaser image for the new drama chronicling the infamous “WAGatha Christie” saga.

The two-part “drama-documentary” was described as a “unique” project when it was first announced in July, with the most incredible and unbelievable moments from the High Court defamation case being recreated using actual court transcripts.

On Wednesday night, a first-look photo from the show was shared, with This Is England’s Chanel Cresswell and Harry Potter actor Natalia Tena in the lead roles of Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Sheen will portray Coleen’s barrister David Sherborne, having recently won praise for his portrayal of Chris Tarrant in the Charles Ingram drama Quiz.

The cast of Vardy vs. Rooney: A Courtroom Drama: (L-R) Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney, Michael Sheen as Coleen’s barrister David Sherborne, Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy and Simon Coury as Rebekah Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson. Channel 4 via PA Media

Completing the main cast as Rebekah Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson is Simon Coury, whose past credits include The Professor And The Madman.

Although a release date is yet to be confirmed, Channel 4 has said the two-part show Vardy vs. Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air later in the year.

The long-running “WAGatha Christie” saga involving the two footballers’ wives first began three years ago, when Coleen published a now-infamous post on Twitter claiming that Rebekah’s Instagram account was the source of several “false stories” about her being leaked to The Sun.

Rebekah had always maintained her innocence in the matter and later sued Coleen for libel, with things coming to a head in July of this year when a judge ruled in Coleen’s favour after a week-long trial.