This Is What To Expect From Coleen Rooney's Real Wagatha Story Documentary

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Anadolu Agency/Future Publishing/Getty

The infamous Wagatha Christie scandal between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is set to be unpacked in a new documentary.

We all remember the cultural shift that was their explosive 2019 feud – which saw Coleen dramatically claim that supposed friend and fellow WAG Rebekah was leaking fake stories to The Sun – and now a tell-all Disney+ series is about to offer viewers the most revealing look into the bombshell revelations yet.

Coleen and Rebekah, who are married to former England player Wayne Rooney and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, respectively, fell out publicly when Coleen shared a statement claiming she had narrowed down suspects to all but one person, a realisation which led to the line that now lives in infamy: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account” – something she denied, and launched a high profile libel case against Coleen.

The iconic reveal and subsequent court case has since sparked a Channel 4 TV drama and even a stage play, but the documentary sees Coleen speak for herself about the fallout of the scandal.

“Don’t play games with a girl who can play better,” Coleen warns in the teaser.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary…

What is Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha documentary about?

The documentary retraces Coleen’s online sleuth work after she suspected someone on her private Instagram account was leaking stories. “They’re my words,” she says in the dramatic trailer, referring to the now-immortalised post. “And I stick by them.”

The trailer also depicts footage of the media circus around the subsequent 2022 court case after Rebekah sued Coleen for libel. The court ultimately dismissed Rebekah’s claim on the basis that Coleen’s statements were substantially true. She faced a legal bill of around £3 million.

“This is a detective story,” one interviewee in the teaser states. “You never find the person responsible with a smoking gun in her hand.”

Coleen recalls “needing evidence” and deciding to set a “trap” to get to the bottom of the story leaks.

The documentary will also cover the personal toll the highly-publicised scandal took on Coleen. At one point in the trailer, she’s seen breaking down in tears, as she shares: “My dad said ‘you’re just not you any more’.”

How many episodes are there?



Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a three-part series.

Where can I watch it?

The series is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

When is it available to stream?

The series will premiere on Wednesday 18 October on Disney+, with all episodes set to drop at the same time.

Who features in it?

Interviewees who feature in the trailer include Coleen’s footballer husband Wayne and media commentator Piers Morgan.

While the documentary is expected to include plenty of footage from last year’s libel case, Rebekah is not interviewed for the series. She previously spoke to TalkTV’s Kate McCann after the court case, continuously reaffirming that she still believes she is innocent.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the documentary came out last week, which you can check out below.