Here's What Euphoria Star Colman Domingo Had To Say About Those Marvel Rumours

Colman Domingo has spoken out amid the rumours that he’s set to replace Jonathan Majors in the Marvel movies.

Last month, the Creed III actor was fired from his MCU role of Kang the Conqueror, after being convicted of assault and harassment.

In the weeks since, reports have claimed that Emmy-nominated Euphoria star Colman Domingo is a favourite to take on the villainous character in future Marvel projects, and he was grilled about the rumours while attending the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“I don’t know, I’m always looking at what I have to do right now,” Colman insisted to Entertainment Tonight.

“I know there’s talk and conversations around, and I don’t know how much is true.”

“I don’t even get that from my team, I can’t tell if it’s true or not,” he added.

However, Colman did say that he appreciated being part of the conversation, noting: “Somehow my name is out there in the world. I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing.”

In addition to his successful career on stage, Colman is most well-known for his role as recovering addict Ali in the teen drama Euphoria, as well as films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk and Selma.