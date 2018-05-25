Two Teens Convicted Of Columbine-Inspired Yorkshire School Massacre Plot

Two 15-year-old boys have been convicted of plotting to murder fellow students and teachers at their school. The teenagers, who were said by prosecutors to have “hero-worshipped” the perpetrators of the 1999 Columbine massacre, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after planning an attack on their school in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. The boys, who were 14 at the time of the offence, sat motionless alongside their tearful mothers as the verdicts were read out at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

North East CTU Page from a diary kept by the older boy in which he discussed his motivations for wanting to carry out a mass shooting.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard how the boys had prepared a “hit list” of people they wanted to kill, including fellow students and teachers who had supposedly bullied or wronged them. Analysis of their devices showed that they had researched weapons online and had both downloaded a bomb-making manual. The older defendant, described as the “leader” of the pair, had supposedly “idolised” Eric Harris, who took up arms with fellow teenager Dylan Klebold and carried out a massacre at Columbine High School, Colorado, killing themselves and 13 others. The same boy was later found to have kept a diary in which he espoused what prosecutors described as a “far-right wing ideology” and discussed his motivations for wanting to carry out an attack. The pair were questioned by police officers when, in September 2017, the younger boy told a schoolgirl via Snapchat that they were planning to carry out a shooting.

North East CTU Chat between defendants where the older boy suggests they should shoot up the school.