Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball Suffers Grisly Injury As Stitches Come Open During Live Show

Connor Ball in the Dancing On Ice studio Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that the stars of Dancing On Ice are taking a risk every time they step onto the ice, as contestant Connor Ball proved on Sunday night.

Shortly before the live show, The Vamps’ bassist cut his chin open when he fell on the ice during a dress rehearsal with his partner Alexandra Shauman.

Advertisement

As a result, Connor had to immediately have stitches, and was moved from his planned slot as the opener of the show to the last performance of the night.

“I was a bit stressed about the spin so I kept trying to perfect the spin and I slipped out and smacked my face on the ice,” Connor told viewers.

Advertisement

As the end of the show approached, the musician got through his Charleston-inspired performance almost without incident, only for his stitches to come open due to the exertion of his routine.

Connor was seen holding a tissue against his chin to stop the blood pouring while he received his critiques from the judges.

Advertisement

Connor receives his critiques from the judging panel Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

While Ashley Banjo praised his perseverance for going ahead with the routine despite his injury, professional skater Christopher Dean gestured to his own chin and told Connor: “Welcome to the club. We all get it eventually. That means you’re becoming a professional skater.”

Connor made it through another week without landing in the skate-off, updating fans after the live show on social media.

“As you can see, it was a bit of an eventful evening,” he said, zooming in on his chin. “Just before we were meant to go tonight, I had a fall and hit my face off the ice. Luckily, it’s been stitched up now, I had five stitches.

“Thank you so much for everyone that voted for us, the team have been amazing today, everyone’s been amazing.”

Advertisement