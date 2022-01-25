Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith has hit out at Dancing On Ice after the former rugby star became the first celebrity to skate away from the competition.

On Sunday night, Ben landed in the skate-off against Ria Hebden, with the judging panel unanimously voting to save the Lorraine presenter.

Ben Foden during his first time on the ice on Sunday night Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Following his early exit, Ben’s wife Jackie had a few things to say about the ITV reality show on her Instagram story, branding it a “popularity competition”.

“What’s the point of saying it’s a skate competition when it’s really just a popularity competition?” she fumed. “Why divide the skaters into two weeks, groups of your choosing, and why not judge of all their scores together after the two weeks?

“What’s the point of getting a bunch of people together and then not judging them all together afterwards? And what’s the point of having a judging panel when it’s all down to a public vote? That’s not a skate competition, it’s a popularity competition.”

Jackie continued: “What’s the point of anyone doing this even, really practising and trying to learn, if you’re just going to be judged on your popularity?

“It’s a bit unfair, and we’re a bit sad, the worst skater wasn’t the worst to go, I don’t really see the point. Yes, it’s how the show makes money, but maybe leave the public vote for the ‘save me’ skate-offs or something? Otherwise it’s just kind of pointless to even try.”

However, Jackie joked that after watching frontrunner Regan Gascoigne, she conceded that “Ben was never going to win”.

“Regan just blew my socks off, what an incredible performance. It was just so beautiful to watch, an experience,” she wrote.

“Also, as sad as I am that Ben’s experience was so short-lived, I’m glad Ria got to stay in. We sat next to her family at the show, and her two little adorable children were the most well-behaved little people ever, sitting in their seats cheering their mum on, her little daughter hugging and kissing her baby doll all night, I’m glad they got to see their mum stay in.”

A screenshot of Jackie's comments about Dancing On Ice from her Instagram story Instagram/Snackyjax

ITV declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Ben and Jackie have been married since 2019, and share a one-year-old daughter named Farrah.

The sports star also has two children from his previous marriage to The Saturdays singer Una Healy, with whom he split in 2018.