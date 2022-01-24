The Dancing On Ice judges (L-R) Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ITV

Ben Foden has become the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from this year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

The former England rugby player faced broadcaster Ria Hebden in Sunday night’s tense skate-off after failing to impress the judges and receive enough votes from the public following his skate to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Advertisement

The routine featured hip-shaking, jumps and a little bit of shirt-ripping...

What a way to start the show... @ben_foden is simply the chest #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zx35z9rDxF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 23, 2022

The judging panel scored him 23 out of a possible 40 points, with Jayne Torvill praising him for the “fun” routine.

Advertisement

Following his skate, Oti Mabuse was forced to clarify her score after accidentally over marking Ben.

Oti initially awarded him 6.5 points but quickly admitted she had become too “excited” and pressed the button for six twice – resulting in an additional half point.

Advertisement

Despite Ben urging Oti to let him keep the half point, co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said they would have to deduct it.

Asked whether he had enjoyed his time on the show, the rugby star praised his partner Robin Johnstone.

He said: “I really have. As I have said before, this woman is so incredible, and it’s the people that make this experience.

“I thought there would be someone who couldn’t skate, but turns out it was me.”

Advertisement

Ben Foden and professional skater Robin Johnstone Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Sunday’s show also saw Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, secure the highest score of the series so far, with a routine to Too Good At Goodbyes by Sam Smith.

The judges awarded the singer and dancer 33 points out of a possible 40.

Christopher Dean described it as “contemporary dance on ice”, adding: “I loved the simplicity of the movement.”

Wow @dancingonice connor and Regan just incredible! Its the hardest thing but they look like they had done it for years! AMAZING 🤩 — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) January 23, 2022

Happy Mondays dancer Bez also made his return to the Dancing On Ice studio after finishing his period of self-isolation.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 the day after making his debut on the show last week.

He said: “I’ve been calling it hibernation because I have been sleeping all week. I feel absolutely fantastic. I was one of the lucky ones who had no symptoms whatsoever.”

In a first for the show, judges Torvill and Dean skated to Lucy In The Sky with Diamonds while being filmed by a drone controlled from within the studio.

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens was absent due to an injury sustained during training.

Advertisement

Six of the competition’s 12 couples skated last weekend, with Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topping the leaderboard.