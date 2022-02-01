Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on Monday morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Phillip Schofield has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The This Morning host shared a snap of his positive lateral flow test on Monday night, having presented the daytime show with guest host Rochelle Humes earlier in the day.

“Well bollocks,” he joked on his Instagram story, before assuring fans his only symptom is “currently just a slightly sore throat”.

Phillip Schofield shared his positive Covid test on his Instagram story Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Per NHS guidelines, those who test positive for Covid are required to self-isolate for 10 days, or longer if their symptoms persist beyond that point.

However, a recent change to the rules means that those who test positive for Covid can end their isolation period early, as long as they test negative on days five and six.

Because of this, Phil will miss the rest of this week’s This Morning, although he may be well enough to present Dancing On Ice on Sunday night with his regular co-host Holly Willoughby.

ITV has confirmed to HuffPost UK that Alison Hammond will be presenting This Morning in his place alongside Rochelle, who shared a snap of herself on the way to the This Morning studio on Tuesday morning.

Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond presenting together last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly is currently in the middle of a two-week break from This Morning while she films new show Superstar Survival for the BBC.

“Rochelle is here, as you can see, keeping Holly’s seat warm,” Phil commented at the beginning of Monday’s live show.

“She’s off with the ice man. She’s making a show away at the moment. She’s off for two weeks – you’re here with me for the full two weeks.”

