Josie Gibson and Phillip Schofield's Reaction To Seeing The 'World's Biggest Penis' Is Absolutely Priceless

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson saw the world's biggest penis ITV

When we say it has been quite the week on This Morning, we really do mean it.

It started off with Miriam Margolyes letting one rip on Monday, then Josie Gibson got a last-minute promotion to cover for a poorly Holly Willoughby on Tuesday, and now they have welcomed the owner of the world’s largest penis onto the sofa.

Jonah Falcon – the man in question – made a return to the ITV daytime show on Thursday to discuss life with a huge appendage.

While viewers were spared actually seeing the goods (it is daytime, after all), Josie and co-host Phillip Schofield copped an eyeful after accepting Jonah’s offer to show them a picture on his phone – and it’s fair to say their reaction was priceless.

“Hell fire!” a stunned Phil exclaimed. “Congratulations,” he added after gathering himself.

“Oh my goodness!” an equally shocked Josie was heard shouting.

Phillip and Josie react to the world's biggest penis 😳 pic.twitter.com/SkYSD5mDNH — This Morning (@thismorning) November 18, 2021

Jonah then proceeded to demonstrate the size of his penis to viewers by comparing it to a number of items present in the studio, including an aubergine (of course) and a cardboard tube.

It is believed he has the biggest penis in the world, measuring nine inches flaccid and 13-and-a-half when erect.

Jonah previously appeared on This Morning back in 2012, shortly after causing a security alert at a US airport due to the bulge in his trousers.

He told Holly and Phil at the time: “When I look down at myself I don’t see anything special. But I still enjoy having something special – every person does.”

