Miriam Margolyes caused quite the stir in the This Morning studio

Miriam Margolyes’ unexpected outbursts have been the stuff of This Morning legend for many years now, but it was a rather different emission from the star that stopped Phillip Schofield in his tracks during Monday’s live broadcast.

The Bafta-winning actor made a special appearance in the This Morning studio to offer advice to viewers going through an array of issues.

However, during her introduction, it seemed Phil was having some difficulty getting his words out, for reasons that soon became clear.

You'll never believe why Miriam has Phillip and Holly in stitches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NbtshihSe2 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2021

Through his laughs, he told viewers: “I can’t… professionally, I should pull myself together but… Miriam’s just done the most enormous fart.”

“You outed me,” Miriam responded, to which the host said: “You outed it!”

Phillip isn’t the only big-name TV presenter who has the unenviable boast of a story about Miriam Margolyes and her gas, though.

Way back in 2011, the Call The Midwife star was a guest on Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, when the host recalled an incident while he and Miriam were queuing for a Dolly Parton meet-and-greet.

“We had to queue for about 45 minutes in a tunnel. And I’d been dying to go the lavatory for ages… so I farted,” Miriam explained.

“Miriam understates what she did,” Graham then interjected. “We’re standing in the queue and there’s nice people here, with their Dolly pictures, and she suddenly… [does] the loudest fart I’ve ever heard.”

“Well, I was irritated…” Miriam protested. “I fart a lot. But I think it brings people together. I do! I think it’s an encouraging, human thing to do.”

And what could be a more fitting note to end on than this…?

Lovely.