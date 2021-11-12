Alison Hammond Reveals How Her Lady Gaga Interview Got Off To A Bit Of An Awkward Start

Alison Hammond has admitted things got off to a slightly awkward start when she sat down to interview Lady Gaga earlier this week.

Gaga is currently in town to promote her new film House Of Gucci, and while promoting the film, she spoke with the This Morning legend for a new TV interview.

At the beginning of Friday’s live show, Alison told co-presenter Dermot O’Leary: “I had the best week. Yesterday, I met… wait for it… Lady Gaga.”

This Morning then showed a brief teaser of Alison meeting the Oscar-winning star, with the presenter initially offering Gaga her elbow when they first met, and the singer stating: “I’d love to hug you.”

“I’d love to hug you too,” Alison replied, with Gaga eventually deciding to go in for a full embrace.

“Oh my god, I got a hug!” the former Big Brother star then exclaimed. “How are you darling? So lovely to meet you. You look beautiful.”

Back in the studio, Alison said of the miscommunication: “I was really shocked because obviously we’d all been tested, and I didn’t know she was going to go in for a hug! I was giving her the elbow!”

Alison admitted she hadn't been expecting Gaga to go in for a full hug ITV

“Especially with the Americans, you just think ‘go with the elbow’,” Dermot said, before pointing out the interview took place in the same spot as Alison’s infamous sit-down with Harrison Ford.

“It’s interesting you say that, because that is the Harrison Ford room,” Alison told him. “It’s the Corinthia hotel, and that’s where mainly all the interviews happen. So yes, it’s that same room.”

“So, what’s the deal? Do you have some kind of suite there? Do you live there?” Dermot joked.

Alison then explained: “Well, because This Morning is so exclusive, we have our own room, with our own camera man, and our own sound.

“We did have a phone call halfway through saying ‘what time are you checking out?’ or something. [I said], ‘I’ve got Lady Gaga here if you don’t mind, we’re staying here a little bit longer. See ya later’.”

She thealso revealed she’d been given of a taste of “exactly what it would be like to be Lady Gaga”, and showed a second clip of herself outside the venue in full Gaga-esque attire.

Alison greeting fans on the streets of London ITV

“I went out on the streets and everyone was shouting my name!” she said.

“They were loving it! Look at me! It was like Lady Haha. And then I nearly fell over. But yeah, it was amazing.”

Alison’s full interview with Lady Gaga will be shown on This Morning next week.