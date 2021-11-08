This Morning Spin To Win Player Has Holly And Phil Roaring With 'Bag Of S***' Slip-Up

There’ve been some golden moments since This Morning introduced Spin To Win last year, with the competition serving up another classic.

On Monday, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield played the popular game on the ITV daytime show with a caller called Linda.

After Linda pocketed the jackpot of £3,000 (£100 of which she donated to the emergency services), she was given the chance to win more goodies by answering an additional question.

As Phil gestured for the affectionately named “Bag Of Shizzle” to be lowered down from the studio ceiling, Linda could be heard shouting: “Oh yeah, it’s the bag of shit, isn’t it?!”

Clearly Linda is not a fan of branded merchandise.

Please note: The video below contains swearing.