This Morning Spin To Win Player Has Holly And Phil Roaring With 'Bag Of S***' Slip-Up

There’ve been some golden moments since This Morning introduced Spin To Win last year, with the competition serving up another classic.
On Monday, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield played the popular game on the ITV daytime show with a caller called Linda.
After Linda pocketed the jackpot of £3,000 (£100 of which she donated to the emergency services), she was given the chance to win more goodies by answering an additional question.
As Phil gestured for the affectionately named “Bag Of Shizzle” to be lowered down from the studio ceiling, Linda could be heard shouting: “Oh yeah, it’s the bag of shit, isn’t it?!”
Clearly Linda is not a fan of branded merchandise.
Please note: The video below contains swearing.
Her naughty comment prompted Phillip and Holly to explode into roars of laughter.
“Shizzle!” Phillip quickly tried to correct her, while also issuing a swift apology for her outburst.
“We were all thinking it, Linda,” Holly said of the bag’s contents, which includes a This Morning jigsaw puzzle, water bottle and flask.
“It’s true, it is,” Phillip agreed.
But Linda didn’t stop there, repeating her earlier comment.
“It is a bag of shit,” she noted, drawing more laughs from Holly and Phil, as well as cries of “No! Stop!”.
Phillip later tweeted a clip of the moment, calling it his “favourite Spin ever”.
“Linda hit the nail on the head .. twice,” he joked.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.