This Morning's Halloween Whodunnit Was Obviously Completely Ridiculous

This Morning always pulls it out of the bag when it comes to Halloween, but it reached a whole new level of ridiculous as it staged its annual special on Thursday.
The ITV daytime show transformed into a real-life game of Cluedo as viewers were invited to work out Whodunnit?.
Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield transformed into Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard from the famous board game, with other member of the This Morning family also dressing up as characters.
Roving reporter Josie Gibson found herself as the victim, however, when the Lady of The Manor was bludgeoned to death.
Throughout the show, viewers were tasked with cracking the case, with suspects including Gyles Brandreth, Vanessa Feltz, Andi Peters and Steve Wilson.
To help solve the murder, the gang was assisted by Neil Dudgeon – aka Midsomer Murders’ DCI John Barnaby – who wasted no time in identifying the killer.
It turns out it was the Butler (aka Gyles Brandreth) who killed the Lady Of The Manor using This Morning’s National Television Award, rather than the traditional candlestick.
This Morning has previously retold the story of The Wizard Of Oz for Halloween, as well as transforming the studio into a frightening fairground for another spooky special.
Last year, the show also staged its first-ever pantomime for the festive season, which saw Holly and Phil transform into Cinderella and Buttons.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.