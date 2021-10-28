This Morning's Halloween Whodunnit Was Obviously Completely Ridiculous

ITV This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the set of their Whodunnit?

This Morning always pulls it out of the bag when it comes to Halloween, but it reached a whole new level of ridiculous as it staged its annual special on Thursday.

The ITV daytime show transformed into a real-life game of Cluedo as viewers were invited to work out Whodunnit?.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield transformed into Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard from the famous board game, with other member of the This Morning family also dressing up as characters.

Roving reporter Josie Gibson found herself as the victim, however, when the Lady of The Manor was bludgeoned to death.