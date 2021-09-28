Gino D'Acampo Kicks Off With Holly And Phil During Chaotic Return To This Morning Studio

After almost a year away from the This Morning kitchen, Gino D’Acampo made a return to the show on Tuesday morning – only to kick off with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby just minutes into the live broadcast. Right at the beginning of the show, Phillip and Holly gave Gino a warm welcome back, revealing it had been 277 days since he’d last cooked for them on This Morning. “It was very emotional this morning,” Gino admitted. “I got home about four o’clock in the morning and I had to get up at 6.30 to be here, and I felt very emotional all of a sudden. “I was thinking, ‘I’m going to see you guys, and I haven’t seen you for ages’.”

These warm feelings didn’t last long, though, particularly when Gino found out how long into the proceedings he’d have to wait before he could actually get cooking. “Sorry, what time am I cooking, just out of curiosity?” he asked, interrupting Holly and Phil’s live link, with the latter telling Gino he’d be “right at the very end of the show”. “Why did I have to be here at 10 o’clock in the morning?” the chef then asked, seemingly feeling less misty-eyed about getting to the studio at 6.30 that morning than he was moments earlier. “Because you just missed us so much you couldn’t wait,” Holly joked, to which Gino responded: “So I’m going to be there for two hours watching the show live. That’s what I’m doing?” After Phil pointed out that “many people would pay for that”, Gino continued: “You get me here at 10 o’clock in the morning and I’m on at 12 o’clock? Make me do something else!”

ITV Gino D'Acampo with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby