This Morning favourite Iris Jones made a triumphant return to the show on Wednesday, in honour of her 82nd birthday. Iris first came to the public’s attention in January 2020, when she made an appearance on the show to discuss her relationship with her partner Mohamed, who is more than 40 years her junior. At the time, she caught Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby off guard when she shared candid details about hers and and Mohamed’s romantic life, not least the fact their first night together saw them using “a whole tube of KY jelly” and left her feeling “like she’d been riding a horse”. In the time since her first This Morning interview, Iris has returned to the daytime show multiple times, including at the end of last year, when she and Mohamed revealed they’d finally tied the knot.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Iris made a triumphant return to This Morning on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Iris made a solo appearance on the ITV daytime show, revealing she and Mohamed have been separated for the whole of this year due to visa issues. “[I feel] on edge because I’m missing him all the time, it’s like an emptiness,” Iris told the presenters. “When you love someone, you want to be with them. We’re a married couple, but we’re not together, so it’s alien.” Phillip then read out a statement from the Home Office, claiming they should have an answer about Mohamed’s visa in November, which Iris said had made her feel much better. When Holly asked how Iris and Mohamed are “keeping the romance alive” long distance, the octogenarian explained: “Love is love. Love never dies, when it’s true love.”

It’s Iris’ 82nd birthday!! 🎉



She joins us in the studio to discuss why she’s fighting to be reunited with her 35-year-old husband who’s stuck in Egypt. And why despite their 47 year age gap, the pair are still madly in love, and can’t wait to live together in the UK. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oR1J6mhzjI — This Morning (@thismorning) September 8, 2021

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an Iris interview without some serious oversharing. Unprompted, Iris then continued: “How much longer have we got left [of the interview]? Because... my skin is very thin, it’s like tissue. And Mohamed’s got to be careful when he grabs hold of me, because he rips my skin. The skin on my legs is very, very thin. “And when it comes to making love, it can be painful. I can end up at the A&E with skin rips. But we solved that problem, because we sometimes do it doggie fashion.”

ITV Phil's face pretty much says it all here

“Love finds a way,” Holly responded, to which Phil joked: “No one wants to end up at A&E afterwards do they?” “It is a very, very strong love,” Iris added. “And my boys have come to accept him. But they won’t call him ‘daddy’.” The interview ended with the This Morning team presenting Iris with a cake, to which she responded: “Is there a box to put it in?” Truly iconic behaviour.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Iris was presented with an enormous chocolate cake after her This Morning interview