Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise after Martin Clunes swore three times in the space of 10-minutes during an interview on Thursday’s This Morning. Phillip and Holly Willoughby were joined by the Doc Martin star to discuss the new series of the true-crime drama Manhunt. However, the segment ended in an apology from the host after Martin repeatedly swore live on air. Discussing producers’ decision not to show gratuitous violence in Manhunt, he explained: “We don’t show the crimes in any way, nobody wants to see that, we just show ‘stop the bastard’, really, yeah.”

ITV Martin Clunes on This Morning

Later in the interview, Martin discussed the real police officer, Colin Sutton, that he portrays in the ITV series. “I had a man come up to me in the petrol station come up to me and say, ‘I used to work for Colin Sutton at Surrey. You and that bloody cardigan, you’re just like him’,” he recalled. “Colin now swears he’s never worn a cardigan in his life.” Martin’s third strike came when he referred to other police dramas as “tosser-of-the-yard” shows. He said: “They quite often do focus in on the cinematography of the act of violence or something grisly. A Russian prostitute’s body in the opening, do you know what I mean? “I don’t really like those, but the whole challenge of this was first the type of guy that Colin is, and also the fact we’re just dealing with the resolution and solving the crime.”

ITV Phillip Schofield then stepped in to apologise for his guest's swearing