This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo managed to catch Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield completely off guard with an inappropriate remark about her anatomy during Tuesday’s live show. Following the death of Ado Campeol, known as the “father of tiramisu”, Gino shared some of the Italian dessert with the presenters in the studio. It was around then that he began reminiscing about his own childhood growing up in Italy, and proceeded to give the two an unorthodox geography lesson. “Put your finger on your belly button,” he instructed Holly. “Now, if that is Rome, the Belmonte region here is where the Savoiardi biscuit comes from. The other side is Treviso, the Treviso region is where Ado comes from.”

ITV Gino D'Acampo and Holly Willoughby

“I’m really concerned if he’s going to start talking about Sicily, here,” Phillip joked, clearly not realising what was coming next. “No Sicily is all the way down there,” Gino responded, with Holly insisting: “That’s enough geography!” Gino evidently wasn’t done, though, continuing: “But if your belly button is Rome, I was born in Naples which is on your side, but I went to school where Vesuvius is. So it’s more inlands.” “I knew it,” Phillip interrupted, while Holly let out an exasperated sigh. “So,” Gino added. “I can technically say that I spent my youth training and playing around… your vagina.”

ITV Holly and Phil were both shocked by Gino's inappropriate outburst

Both Holly and Phil let out a stunned “oh my god!”, with the cook protesting: “There’s nothing wrong with that! It’s just a word that everybody knows.” “You should step away from the geography lessons and maybe stick with the cookery side of things,” Holly then told him, to which he insisted: “I should be a geography teacher.” “You really, really should not be,” Phil then responded. “Ask me what I’m going to do later [in the show], just to move on very quick,” Gino commented.