Four people have been arrested following the death of a British man on holiday in Ibiza, according to local media reports.

Conor Spraggs, believed to be 23 and from Stevenage, died on Sunday morning.

According to media reports, he died after a fight broke out in the early hours of the morning between a group of men in the resort of San Antonio.

Four British people have been arrested in relation to his death, newspaper Diario de Ibiza reported on Monday. It is not yet clear whether those arrested are male or female.

Tributes have been paid to the young Briton and a JustGiving page set up to bring his body home and cover his funeral costs has raised more than £5,200 so far.

The page description read: “Conor was tragically killed on his last day of his holiday in Ibiza.

“We are trying to raise enough money to fly his body home so he can be back with his family and put to rest in his home town.

“Conor was a gentle soul, with a heart of gold who is going to be deeply missed by family and friends and anyone who knew him.”

Those who donated to the fund remembered Spraggs as a “top lad” who had “not a bad bone in his body”.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza and are in touch with the local authorities, who are investigating.”

Spraggs is the latest British tourist to die this summer in the popular destination.

Last week, a 24-year-old was found floating in a marina in San Antonio

In July, the body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from a pool in Sant Josep in the early hours of the morning.