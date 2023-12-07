Tory Anger As Party Uses BBC Presenter's 'Middle Finger' Gaffe To Attack Labour

Screengrab of the Conservative Party tweet. X

The Conservative Party has been described as “childish and dumb” after using a viral image of a BBC News presenter giving the middle finger live on air to attack Labour.

Maryam Moshiri went viral after raising her middle finger to the camera just as a news bulletin began on Wednesday.

She later apologised if she “offended or upset anyone” and explained that she was “joking around a bit with the team in the gallery”.

The image became a meme to such an extent that on Thursday the Conservative Party – which governs the country – seized on it to have a dig at Labour amid the chaos surrounding Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy.

The post on X/Twitter from the Tories said: “Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration.”

Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration. pic.twitter.com/8ig9KkfFxX — Conservatives (@Conservatives) December 7, 2023

But the message seemed to go down badly with some Tory MPs.

Alicia Kearns wrote: “Amazed this has not – despite requests – been taken down, it is beneath us.” Tobias Ellwood said: “Please delete this post.”

But at least one MP on the right of the party took an opposing view. “I approve this message,” wrote Jonathan Gullis.

In any case, it became a social media talking point.

The Tory Party civil war in two tweets pic.twitter.com/WyGDoe9lmz — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) December 7, 2023

It was at this moment that Alice decided the Conservative Party had lost the effing plot. She turned to Billy and said: "Billy, who are you going to vote for?" Billy looked glum. "None of them deserve it, Alice." Meanwhile, Nigel Farage was eating a kangaroo penis. https://t.co/hFLpOevRYO — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦.🇮🇱 (@IainDale) December 7, 2023

This is the exact opposite of what politics should be. Can you please get it taken down @RicHolden https://t.co/6vrBVB65FJ — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) December 7, 2023

There’s a lot to be said, when in government, for looking more like a government than a bunch of sniggering teenagers. https://t.co/b0N6tttHYp — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) December 7, 2023

When I was a kid, Tory voters were seen as pompous, selfish and greedy. But not childish and dumb.

Having turned so many previous voters away, the @Conservatives are reduced to this: focussing on the leftover dregs.

Appealing only to the mean and the stupid. https://t.co/QT1Yutv34p — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 7, 2023

A pretty bold post from a party whose own Education Minister *literally* stuck her middle finger up at members of the public outside Downing Street: https://t.co/oWyMyJXmDD pic.twitter.com/7EMSBlhqQp — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) December 7, 2023