The Conservatives took control of a council in Lancashire after reinstating a councillor who had been suspended for sharing a racist joke on Facebook.

Rosemary Carroll - a Tory councillor for Pendle Borough Council - was suspended from the Conservative Party for three months in June 2017 after she allegedly re-posted a joke comparing Asian people to dogs.

But the Earby ward councillor was reinstated by the Tories, giving the party 25 seats - and control of the council by one. Meanwhile, Labour have 15 seats and the Lib Dems have nine.

Labour insisted Carroll was reinstated on Friday, as the votes were being counted, but the Tories said she had been reinstated earlier.

It is the first time in 39 years Pendle Council has been under Tory control.

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities Dawn Butler said Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis should not allow the party to rely on her votes and must intervene immediately.