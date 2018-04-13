'Contrapposto' Is Everyone's Favourite New Word Thanks To This 'Queer Eye' Star

There is a new word everyone is obsessed with, and it’s all thanks to ‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski.
The food and wine expert has introduced the internet to the concept of contrapposto - although it has to be said no-one is quite sure what it means.
Antoni used the phrase while describing his pose in a new underwear photoshoot.
Posting a picture of himself in his pants, he wrote: “Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs – they keep everything where it should be comfortably. #VouchForThePouch.”
The term soon got everyone talking on Twitter:
For those wondering, Wikipedia defines it as “an Italian term that means counterpoise. It is used in the visual arts to describe a human figure standing with most of its weight on one foot so that its shoulders and arms twist off-axis from the hips and legs”.
So there you are.
‘Queer Eye’ bosses recently announced the rebooted show will be returning for a second series, after earning a huge fanbase following its Netflix debut earlier this year.
One of the stand-out stories from series one was Tom Jackson, whose on-off relationship with ex-wife Abby really captured the public’s imagination.
He recently revealed they are now engaged again, following his stint on the show.
‘Queer Eye’ season one is available to stream on Netflix now.